Delhi arrests notorious gangster wanted in multiple cases

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Thursday said it has arrested a notorious gangster -- a move which might have prevented a potential gang war aimed at seeking revenge for the killing of Prince Tewatia in Tihar Jail.



Vikrant alias Mental (25), a resident of Sangam Vihar, had recently taken control of Prince Tewatia's gang. He was wanted in three cases, including murder.



Police have recovered two automatic pistols, three country-made pistols and 16 bullets from Vikrant's possession.



A senior police official said that after Prince Tewatia was murdered in Tihar on April 14 by Attatur Rahmen and other members of the Rohit Chaudhary gang, Vikrant had been looking for an opportunity to eliminate the group's members.



Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that anticipating the possibility of a gang war after the killing of Tewatia, and considering the rise in cases of firing and murder and extortion in Delhi/NCR, a team was constituted to nab active gangsters.



Police had specific inputs that Vikrant was planning to eliminate members of Rohit Chaudhary gang to avenge Prince Tewatia's killing and Sandeep Chhikara of Nandu Gang would facilitate arms supply to him for the purpose, he said.



"The team then received a tip that Vikrant would come to Bijwasan-Najafgarh road with a huge consignment of arms and ammunition which he would distribute it it to his gang members to eliminate the rivals. A trap was laid and he was apprehended."



Vikrant had joined Prince Tewatia's gang and he, along with his associates Hari Kishan, Hunny Rawat, made a syndicate and started committing heinous crimes.



In June 2020, Vikrant and his accomplices, including Prince, Hari, Hunny, and others, allegedly murdered Rakesh Chauhan in Wazirabad, Delhi, due to a property dispute.



On the same day, under the orders of gang leader Tewatia, Vikrant and his associates reportedly opened fire on Daksh, who had threatened to report them for extortion.



"While all of the accused, except for Vikrant, had already been apprehended in both cases, Vikrant had been on the run since the cases were registered," said the Special CP. [IANS/NS]