IYC held candlelight marches to support wrestlers

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday held a candle-light march here in support of the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre.



"Beti Bachao slogan is just hypocrisy. The behaviour with the women players of the country at Jantar Mantar is very shameful. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from torturing the daughters of India," IYC president Srinivas B.V. said.



Hundreds of IYC activists took out a candle march to demand justice for the pride of the country's women wrestlers. However, Delhi Police stopped them near their office.



IYC national in-charge and AICC joint secretary Krishna Allavaru also slammed the government over the alleged manhandling of the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.



"What has happened to women sportspersons at Jantar Mantar is sad. The country is deeply saddened to see the tears of women sportspersons who have brought medals for the country and their families with their hard work and dedication. BJP has a history of protecting perpetrators and questioning victims," he said.



Allavaru also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicks photographs when these wrestlers win medals "but now he is forcing them to cry".



"For the last 14 days, the daughters of the country have been crying and suffering, but the government is silent."



He further said that the Congress stands firmly with the daughters of the country and will stand with them till the last breath.



He also demanded BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), be arrested by the Delhi Police so that a fair investigation could be conducted. [IANS/NS]