Doctors raised concern over heatwaves conditions in Delhi



Across the world, climate change has made heat waves more common, longer, and hotter. A recent study by Cambridge University showed that about 90 per cent of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" zone from heatwave impact and almost all of Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heat wave impacts.



"Climate change is amplifying the frequency and intensity of heatwaves worldwide. Rising global temperatures result in more extreme heat events, posing a growing threat to human health and well-being. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions contributes to the greenhouse effect, trapping heat in the atmosphere and leading to a rise in average temperatures," said Dr Rakesh.



The study showed that heatwaves in India and the Indian subcontinent are becoming recurrent and long-lasting, emphasising the urgent need for mitigation and adaptation strategies to address climate change and its impact on heatwaves.



According to Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Vaishali: "Heatwaves can increase headache, giddiness, lead to red patches over the skin, dark coloured or decreased urination, muscle cramps, rapid breathing, and sometimes leading to syncope (fainting episode).



"In severe cases, it will lead to coma with electrolyte imbalance and also chest discomfort. In more severe cases, it can lead to permanent brain damage or even death," he told IANS.