Khader likely to be new Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Former minister and Congress MLA U.T. Khader is likely to become the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.



As the seniors declined to accept the post saying that they would rather continue as MLAs, the high command managed to convince Khader for the role, according to sources.



Khader is likely to submit his nomination papers on Tuesday, the sources said. The deadline for submission of nomination papers will end by Tuesday 12 p.m.



The House will elect the Speaker on May 24 and he is most likely to be elected unanimously as per traditions. Khader is a soft spoken politician who got elected from Mangaluru (Ullal) constituency for five times.