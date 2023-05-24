Delhi

Chodankar: Protests against sexual harassment of wrestlers may spread

Alleging that BJP's rule and power are providing a haven to the accused involved in sexual harassment of wrestlers, Congress leader and Goa Olympic Association's former Vice President Girish Chodankar on Tuesday warned the government that protest may spread in other states if justice not given to protesting athletes.
Chodankar sought action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused for Sexual harassment of young grapplers, including a minor. (IANS)

NewsGram Desk

"I warn the government that protest may spread in other states if not resolved promptly by the Central government. I can sense that soon protest will start in Harayana, UP, MP, Rajasthan and many other states," he said after meeting wrestler Bajrang Punia, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and others protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Chodankar sought action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing young grapplers, including a minor.

"Today one month has passed to the agitation staged by these wrestlers who are seeking justice. But it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not keen to show people truth of the sexual harassment allegations leveled against his MP. Otherwise he would have taken action," he said.

Chodankar also said that, while power of Modi government is trying to shield the accused person, the value of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan is melting fast.

"There is no meaning to this slogan where our daughters are not given justice, when they come in front to complaint against the accused person involved in sexual harassment. Why has the long promises given by this government of protecting daughters of nation are faded," he asked.

WFI Chief, Brij Bhushan Denies to Resign

Chodankar said that on one hand, BJP government is showing fake encouragement in sports area and on the other hand fails to give justice to sports persons.

"What makes the accused person evade required tests or investigation. Is it because he is involved in it," he asked. (IANS/NS)

