Chodankar: Protests against sexual harassment of wrestlers may spread

"Today one month has passed to the agitation staged by these wrestlers who are seeking justice. But it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not keen to show people truth of the sexual harassment allegations leveled against his MP. Otherwise he would have taken action," he said.



Chodankar also said that, while power of Modi government is trying to shield the accused person, the value of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan is melting fast.



"There is no meaning to this slogan where our daughters are not given justice, when they come in front to complaint against the accused person involved in sexual harassment. Why has the long promises given by this government of protecting daughters of nation are faded," he asked.