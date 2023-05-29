Delhi Police all set to register FIR against wrestlers

Overall 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 at Jantar Mantar, while an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the wrestlers - Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat - who had organised the protest in connection with Sunday's incident, a Delhi Police official said.

"Police are in process of registering FIR against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat under IPC's Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 352 (assaulting any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in duty)," a police source said.



Earlier, Olympian wrestlers Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building, here on Sunday.