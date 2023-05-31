Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Police teams have conducted searches near Rithala Metro station in an effort to find the knife used in the crime, as Sahil claimed to have disposed of it in the nearby bushes. However, the weapon is yet to be recovered.



An official involved in the investigation said that Sahil has been inconsistent with his statements, and all of them are currently being verified. During initial questioning, it was also disclosed that the accused had purchased the knife from Haridwar around 15 days prior to the day of crime.



"Sahil said that 16-year-old Sakshi was allegedly meeting her ex-boyfriend Praveen, whom she had broken up with four years ago but remained in contact with. Sahil confessed to feeling agitated as she ignored him," said the official.