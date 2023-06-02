Delhi Excise Policy scam: Sisodia produced before CBI court via video conferencing

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday produced before a CBI court here via video conferencing in connection with the Excise Policy scam case.



The CBI had recently filed its first supplementary charge sheet in the case in which Sisodia, along with others, has been made accused.



The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet.



Sisodia was brought to the lock up of the court room from where he was produced before the judge through video conferencing.



The court directed the CBI to provide copies of the charge sheet and relevant documents to all the accused.