Minor wrestler's father says stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

Two days ago, farmers and representatives of Khap panchayats (community courts) gave the Centre an ultimatum to arrest Singh by June 9 or prepare for a larger protest.



A collective and unanimous decision in this regard was taken at the 'mahapanchayat' held in Haryana's Kurukshetra town on the future strategy of wrestlers' protest.



On June 1, a 'mahapanchayat' was held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where it was decided that a delegation would meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for the wrestlers.



At the Kuruksheta mahapanchayat, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait warned the Central government that if they aren't allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar on June 9, "there will be an announcement of agitation."