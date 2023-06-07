Congress will stands with wrestlers till justice is not delivered

Hours after Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the wrestlers for a meeting, the Congress on Wednesday took swipe at the BJP government for remaining silent on the harassment of the players, and said that the grand old party "will stand with the daughters till the time justice is not delivered".



Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, when asked about the Union Sports Minister calling wrestlers for a meeting, said, "Congress will support the daughters till justice is not delivered to them.

It is unfortunate that the government is treating the daughters with step motherly treatment as the wrestlers have to knock on the Supreme Court doors for registering an FIR."



Hooda said that it's been one and half months and the government and the Delhi Police have not made any arrest.