Bharatiya Liberal Party Releases 'Rinkiya Ke Papa'

Bharatiya Liberal Party:- Song Bharatiya Liberal Party today released the song 'Rinkiya Ke Papa'. The song was written and sung by the renowned artist Sanjeev Kumar Pandey. Expressing his joy at the release, Sanjeev Kumar Pandey said that voters now need to carefully consider and choose a dedicated leader. It is noteworthy that Sanjeev Kumar Pandey is the candidate of Bharatiya Liberal Party for the North East Delhi seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
'Rinkiya Ke Papa' is a satirical song targeting the corrupt and negligent government in North East Delhi. According to the song, the leaders currently in power are neglecting their duties, offering only promises without any real groundwork.
At the release event, Party President Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada extended his best wishes, stating, "Our goal is to provide Delhi with clean politics. Our party is fully committed to duty." When asked about the song, the National President said, "Our intention is not to offend anyone, but if someone strays from their duties, we are committed to reminding them."