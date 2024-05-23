Chandni Chowk BLP Candidate, Yogender Singh, conducted road show in his constituency

Yogender Singh:- Bharatiya Liberal Party candidate from Chandni Chowk, Yogender Singh (Yogi Mathur), did road shows in several areas of his constituency. The roadshow started from Pitampura Metro Station and covers the areas like Shalimar Bagh, Begumpur, Azadpur, Model Town and Wazirpur constituency. Yogender Singh concluded his weeks-long election campaign with a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency. Speaking during the rally, Yogender Singh said that he is contesting to throw away corrupt and unprincipled politicians out of Indian Politics. “I will not let any anti-national speak in the parliament and promote Indian culture like no one else”, roared Yogender Singh.