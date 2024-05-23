Chandni Chowk BLP Candidate, Yogender Singh, conducted road show in his constituency

Yogender Singh:- Bharatiya Liberal Party candidate from Chandni Chowk, Yogender Singh (Yogi Mathur), did road shows in several areas of his constituency. The roadshow started from Pitampura Metro Station and covers the areas like Shalimar Bagh, Begumpur, Azadpur, Model Town and Wazirpur constituency. Yogender Singh concluded his weeks-long election campaign with a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency. Speaking during the rally, Yogender Singh said that he is contesting to throw away corrupt and unprincipled politicians out of Indian Politics. “I will not let any anti-national speak in the parliament and promote Indian culture like no one else”, roared Yogender Singh.
Amidst enthusiastic cheers from the gathered crowd, Mathur emphasized his commitment to addressing local issues and improving infrastructure. The roadshow not only showcased Yogi Mathur's popularity but also highlighted his connection with the constituents, setting a positive tone for his electoral campaign.
Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), under the leadership of Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, is contesting two LokSabha seats in Delhi: Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi. Sanjeev Pandey - Contesting from North East Delhi on BLP's ticket- is a renowned artist and senior journalist having deep insights in the socio-political issues of the country. Yogendra Singh (Yogi Mathur) - contesting from Chandni Chowk- is a social worker and a spiritual leader working actively on ground and advocating for social and electoral changes for a long time.
Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to practice clean politics and establish a people centric government. BLP Candidates from both Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi are ready to take up the issues of the people of Delhi in the parliament and work towards resolving it.