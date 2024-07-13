“Tihar is the actual home of Arvind Kejriwal”: BLP President Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, commented on the bail granted by the Apex court on July 12 to the Delhi CM and AAP National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, and said that granting Bail is no proof of innocence. "The corrupt and deceitful CM (Arvind Kejriwal) is still an accused. This bail doesn't prove his innocence", said Dr Raizada.

Talking about the ongoing CBI investigation for the alleged corruption in Liquor Policy Case, President Raizada said Arvind Kejriwal is under CBI custody for the corruption charges. He said that the Delhi CM will remain in Tihar jail for misusing public money for his own welfare. "Arvind Kejriwal has built Sheesh Mahal for himself by misusing public funds. Corruption and false promises had been the key highlights of his (Arving Kejriwal) ten years long rule in Delhi", said Dr Raizada. "He will continue to be behind bars for deceiving the people of Delhi. Tihar is the actual home of Kejriwal "

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), strongly believes that corruption of any sort should be dealt with strict laws and the culprits should not be spared. Under the leadership of Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election to form a transparent government in the state.

