“This is not an incident , it is a murder” : BLP President Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) president, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, has called the death of UPSC aspirants in Rajinder Nagar unfortunate and asked for Mayor Shelly Oberoi and CM Kejriwal to be booked for criminal negligence. According to Dr Raizada, the corrupt Kejriwal Government has made the life of Delhites miserable. “Blatant violation of law and corrupt practices means politicians making money while the helpless citizens suffer. Three UPSC aspirants have lost lives while so many suffering”, said Dr Raizada. “That is why we need to fight against corruption”
Dr Raizada visited the Old Rajinder Nagar where the students were protesting in large numbers against the indifference of Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Incompetent Delhi Government to the incident. Dr Raizada said that the underlying reason for this unfortunate incident is corruption which has ceded deep into MCD and Delhi Government.
“This is due to the corrupt Kejriwal’s Delhi Government that MCD is totally dysfunctional. The CM, ministers, MLAs and municipal councilors are busy making money via cuts and commissions while leaving the public in the lurch”, said Dr Raizada. “This is not an accident, it is a murder.
Bhaartiya Liberal Party is committed to bring corruption on its Knees in Delhi state. After forming the government, the first thing the BLP government will do is to make an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that will monitor the functioning of the different departments of Government. ACC is vital to bring transparency and accountability in the government.
