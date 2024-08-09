Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) joined the protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded the reinstatement of Dr. Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament

Follow us Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on August 9, 2024, against the removal of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s statue from the front of Parliament. People in large numbers gathered at the protest site to raise their voice against the disregard of the sentiment of Dalit community. Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has also joined the agitation along with Party General Secretary, Akbar Khan Rana, and other party members. BLP workers and volunteers congregated in large numbers and demanded reinstatement of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s statue at the front of the Parliament.
BLP President, Dr Raizada, has called the removal of Dr Ambedkar’s Statue an attempt to whitewash his legacy. “Dr Ambedkar is the father of the Indian constitution. He has invested his entire life for the upliftment of Dalit Community. This is an attempt to whitewash the legacy of Baba Saheb.”, said Dr Raizada. Party President echoed the same sentiment as other organizations present in the protest and said in unison that Dr Ambedkar’s statue should be reinstated in the parliament.
“Om Birla (LokSabha Speaker) made a decision to remove the statue of Bada Saheb from the Parliament in a very secret manner. It has caused enormous pain to the Dalit Community. BLP demands the reinstatement of Dr Ambedkar’s statue in the front of the parliament house.”, said the Party President. Party General Secretary Akbar Khan Rana shared the same sentiments and said that the only way to undo the wrong which has been done is by reinstalling Baba Saheb’s statue again in the parliement.
Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is fully committed to making social justice a reality for Delhi state. To achieve this, BLP will give first Dalit Chief Minister to the Delhi state. BLP is gearing up to contest the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Election and work towards eliminating corruption and social justice.