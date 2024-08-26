"Governance in Delhi is in absolute paralysis": Dr Raizada attacked Kejriwal Government over non-payment for Sewage Cleaning

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has attacked the Delhi Government over the non-payment of Contractors for Sewage Cleaning Machines. According to Dr Raizada, the governance in Delhi is in paralysis and the Kejriwal Government is busy passing the blame to LG and Chief Secretary. He also questioned why the Delhi Government is in fighting mode all the time. "It is very clear that this Kejriwal Government is in Anarchist and unethical mode. Why can't they (AAP Government) just put their head down and get things done?", asked BLP President Dr. Raizada.

Party President, Dr. Munish Raizada, asked the direct question of minister Atishi that what was she doing from the last six months about this issue. "Atishi has returned to blaming LG and the Chief Secretary for this issue but she won't tell the people why didn't move a needle on this problem for the last six months. It is absolutely ridiculous for a minister to blame other components of government for her own failure", said Dr Raizada. Party President, Dr. Raizada also took a jibe at Delhi CM Arivind Kejriwal saying that a government whose own Chief Minister is locked up in Tihar jail over corruption charges has no right to ask for the accountability of other institutions. "The corrupt, incompetent and inefficient Delhi government has put Delhi state on ventilator"

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) will ensure a close coordination among the different components of the government. BLP vows to eliminate corruption from the Delhi state and address civic issues effectively. Bharatiya Liberal Party is gearing up to contest Delhi Assembly election 2025. BLP is committed to make a decisive attack on corruption and make social justice a reality for the Delhi state.