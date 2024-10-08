Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) to make setting up of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as the key poll promise

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) which is preparing to contest Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has made setting up of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as the key poll promise. BLP President Dr Munish Raizada, has said that the very first announcement after forming the government will be to create an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that will monitor the function of different departments of the government. According to Dr. Raizada, ACC will be vital to ensure transparency into the internal functioning of the government.

“Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) found its root in Anna Andolan or India Against Corruption movement whose foremost goal was to fight corruption through strong policy. With setting up an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) will bring the fight against corruption to a decisive end.”, said Dr Raizada.

Talking about the day to day problems faced by people of Delhi, Dr Raizada said that the underlying reason for all these problems like broken roads, collapsing infrastructure, open sewage, garbage disposal etc is corruption that has penetrated into every aspect of state’s governance structure.

Dr Raizada also said that all political parties have failed to address corruption and instead participated in increasing it even more. “From the Delhi state government to the MCD, the whole system is run by corrupt politicians and bureaucrats”, said BLP President Dr. Raizada. He also said that a strong chairperson will be appointed of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). “All the cases linked to corruption will be dealt with by the ACC. We (BLP Government) will strengthen the axis of responsibility, accountability and culpability.”, said Dr Raizada. Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is committed to free Delhi from corruption and deliver a people centric government in the state.

BLP is working on two main agenda for Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Eliminating corruption and making social justice a reality for Delhi state. Under the leadership of Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, BLP is duty bound to bring positive change in Delhi state.