Former Friend of Kejriwal, Now Contesting Against him. Who is Munish Raizada?

Assembly elections in India’s Capital State are just three months away and the preparations in the political corridors have begun. This time, Delhi Assembly Election is set to be interesting as a new face is going to give a direct flight to Delhi Former CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal in his own constituency. Munish Kumar Raizada, a 54 years old Chicago Based NRI doctor who was once a close associate of Arvind Kejriwal has announced his Candidacy from New Delhi Constituency - an assembly seat of Arvind Kejriwal - for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election due in 2025. He is also the president of a Delhi centric political party named Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP).
Who is Munish Kumar Raizada?
Munish Raizada is an Indian Immigrant belonging to a Punjabi family who left India in 2002 for USA and has been practicing as a Neonatologist in Chicago for the last 22 years.
Munish Raizada did his graduation in Medicine (MBBS) from the Indian state of Maharashtra at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS) located in Sevagram, Wardha, Maharashtra. In 2002, He moved to the USA for his pediatrics residency at Long Jewish Hospital in Long Island, New York and afterwards, completed his fellowship in Neonatal Perinatal Medicine from Chicago. After completing his fellowship, he started practicing as a Neonatologist in Chicago and settled down there.
Raizada has been keenly interested in policy affairs of India since his initial days as a young doctor. He supported India Against Corruption (IAC) movement or Anna Andolan in 2011 and worked as a volunteer. He supported the movement from both India and overseas.
Munish Raizada became one of the founding members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - a political party emerged out of Anna Andolan - and worked closely with Arvind Kejriwal who led the party since its initial days.
Raizada worked in the AAP in various capacities. In the Beginning, he was a ground worker and handled volunteers engagement cell of AAP. Afterwards, he was appointed as the Campaign Manager of AAP Candidate from Chandigarh, Gul Panag, in the 2014 Lok Sabha Election. And, after the Landslide victory of AAP in the 2015 Delhi Assembly Election, he was made Co Convener of AAP’s NRI cell along with Kumar Vishwas.
Raizada, however, dissociated himself from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015 on the grounds of immorality and lack of transparency in the party’s donation list. Raizada accused Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing donation money given to the party by people. He protested against the removal of the Donors list from the Party's Website.
In 2019, Munish Raizada did “Chandaband Satyagraha (No List No Donation Campaign)”, asking people to stop donating to Aam Aadmi Party. According to him, AAP was using the money for corruption and its expansion to other states. In the same year, Raizada released a seven part web series called Transparency: Pardarshita that chronicles the inside stories of India Against Corruption Movement (IAC) and Aam Aadmi Party.
Munish Raizada stopped his practice as Neonatologist in Chicago last year and went back to India for full time political work in Delhi. He took over as National President of Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) - a Delhi Centric Political Party whose ideology revolves around eliminating corruption and providing good governance models.
Munish Raizada has recently announced that he will Contest from New Delhi Assembly Constituency - an assembly seat of AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal - in the Delhi Assembly Election due in 2025. Munish Raizada says that the direct fight against Arvind Kejriwal is a part of his resolve to throw corrupt people out of power.
Raizada and his party - Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) - has started the groundwork for elections. He is visiting the New Delhi Constituency regularly and soliciting votes of people. Munish Raizada is up against his former friend and associate.