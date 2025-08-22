Supreme Court Verdict on Stray Dogs: Apex Court Allows Release After Vaccination and Prohibits Feeding Stray Dogs in Public Places

The Supreme Court on August 22, 2025, ruled that stray dogs will be released back into their localities after sterilisation, except in cases of aggressive behaviour or rabies. The judgment modified the Court’s previous verdict of August 11, which had ordered the relocation of all stray dogs to designated shelter homes within eight weeks.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria directed that sterilised dogs must be dewormed, vaccinated and returned to the same area. Dogs found to be aggressive or rabid are to be isolated and not released.

“Municipal authorities shall comply with para 12, 12.1 and 12.2, prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. They shall be dewormed, vaccinated, etc, and sent back to the same area. Those dogs with aggressive behavior or with rabies shall be immunized and not released," said Justice Vikram Nath.

The bench prohibited feeding stray dogs on public streets and stated that those violating this would face legal action. “Feeding of stray dogs in public places is prohibited, and appropriate action will be taken against individuals who do so,” it stated.

The court asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to establish feeding zones for stray dogs in each ward, based on their population and density. These areas must be clearly marked with notice boards informing the public that feeding is permitted only in those spaces.

Animal welfare groups welcomed the order. "We had faith that the SC would rule in our favour. You can't say that any and every dog is aggressive; there should be proof," said Sonali Gaba, who runs a shelter home for dogs. Advocate and petitioner Nanita Sharma said, "There will be no relocation, and after sterilisation, the dogs will be released back where they were picked up from."

Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi supported the ruling. She said she is “deeply grateful to the apex court for basing the judgement on scientific logic." She further added that, “Until now there has been no recognition of feeding places. Made legitimate for the first time."

She expressed her happiness with the recent Supreme Court verdict on stray dogs , “I am very happy with this scientific judgement. Relocation and fear are the primary reasons dogs bite. There is no question of releasing dogs infected with Rabies. The court has not defined what an aggressive dog is.”

The Supreme court order which was passed on August 11 by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, had directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be shifted to shelters within eight weeks in view of rising dog bite and rabies cases. Government data recorded 37 lakh dog bites and 54 suspected rabies deaths in 2024. In Delhi, 51,773 dog bite cases were reported in 2023, with 44,995 cases recorded by August this year. [Rh/Eth/VS]

