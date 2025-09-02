Delhi High Court Dismisses Bail Pleas in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Key Points:
On 2 September 2025, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail pleas of the accused.
The accused include Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and seven others.
The 2020 northeast Delhi riots left 53 dead, over 700 injured, and caused widespread destruction.
The Delhi High Court on 2 September 2025 dismissed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and seven others, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur pronounced the order after reserving it on 9 July, stating, “All the appeals are dismissed.” A detailed judgment is awaited.
Those denied bail include Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shadab Ahmed. They have been in custody since 2020. Their pleas, pending since 2022, argued prolonged incarceration and sought parity with other accused who were granted bail. However, the High Court sided with the prosecution.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, opposed bail, contending that the riots were not spontaneous but a “well-orchestrated conspiracy.” He said the intent was to embarrass India internationally, particularly during U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 visit. He argued that “mere long incarceration” was not a ground for bail in such cases.
Mehta submitted, as per IANS: “If you (referring to the accused persons) are doing something against the nation, then you’d better be in jail till you are acquitted or convicted.”
The prosecution alleged that speeches by Khalid, Imam, and others incited violence by repeatedly referencing the CAA-NRC, Babri Masjid, triple talaq, and Kashmir, thereby spreading fear among communities. A protected witness reportedly linked Khalid to a meeting with other accused. Mehta also cited Imam’s speeches, including his controversial “chicken neck” remark, where he allegedly spoke about separating the Siliguri corridor from India.
Counsel for Imam denied the allegations, arguing that he was unconnected to the place, time, and co-accused persons. Imam maintained that his speeches and chats never called for unrest. Khalid argued that mere presence in WhatsApp groups was not a crime. Both emphasized the four years already spent in custody without trial and the slow judicial process as grounds for bail.
Background: Delhi Riots 2020
The northeast Delhi riots in February 2020 erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups in Jafrabad escalated into four days of communal violence, leaving 53 dead, over 700 injured, and hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed.
More than 755 FIRs were registered, with 349 charge sheets filed, according to Delhi Police. A total of 1,825 people were arrested, including 869 Hindus and 956 Muslims. Shops, houses, vehicles, and entire markets such as the Gokulpuri tyre market were gutted. Victims across Karawal Nagar, Chand Bagh, and Gokulpuri reported massive losses, with many still alleging inadequate compensation.
Delhi Police maintain that the riots were part of a “clinical and pathological conspiracy” involving 18 accused, of whom two remain absconding. The charge sheet claims the accused planned unrest to divide the nation on religious lines and defame India globally.
Many residents recalled that while outsiders carried out the rioting, communities within the area helped each other. Small business owners, especially in Gokulpuri, lamented the lack of proper compensation despite heavy losses.
Khalid, arrested in September 2020, has remained in jail except for a brief interim bail last year to attend a family wedding. Imam was arrested earlier, in August 2020. With the High Court’s dismissal of their bail pleas, the case now awaits trial proceedings, though lawyers confirmed they will challenge the order in the Supreme Court. [Rh/VP]
Also Read:
NewsGram invites you to join our exclusive Certification Program designed to help you excel in Journalism and Content Creation!
What You Get:
✅ Author Profile/Byline – Your own author page on NewsGram📝
✅ Certificate – Official recognition of your expertise 🎓
✅ Live Classes – Weekend sessions + One-on-one sessions on weekdays 🎥👨🏫
✅ Article Publication – Publish for free under expert mentorship 📰✍️
✅ Freelancing Opportunity – Potential to work with NewsGram in the future 💼🚀
📅 Limited slots available! Take the next step in your career and gain hands-on experience in digital media content writing.
Apply right now with a mail to education@newsgram.com.
For more details, see the Course Guide.