Delhi High Court Dismisses Bail Pleas in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, opposed bail, contending that the riots were not spontaneous but a “well-orchestrated conspiracy.” He said the intent was to embarrass India internationally, particularly during U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 visit. He argued that “mere long incarceration” was not a ground for bail in such cases.

Mehta submitted, as per IANS: “If you (referring to the accused persons) are doing something against the nation, then you’d better be in jail till you are acquitted or convicted.”

The prosecution alleged that speeches by Khalid, Imam, and others incited violence by repeatedly referencing the CAA-NRC, Babri Masjid, triple talaq, and Kashmir, thereby spreading fear among communities. A protected witness reportedly linked Khalid to a meeting with other accused. Mehta also cited Imam’s speeches, including his controversial “chicken neck” remark, where he allegedly spoke about separating the Siliguri corridor from India.

Counsel for Imam denied the allegations, arguing that he was unconnected to the place, time, and co-accused persons. Imam maintained that his speeches and chats never called for unrest. Khalid argued that mere presence in WhatsApp groups was not a crime. Both emphasized the four years already spent in custody without trial and the slow judicial process as grounds for bail.

Background: Delhi Riots 2020

The northeast Delhi riots in February 2020 erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups in Jafrabad escalated into four days of communal violence, leaving 53 dead, over 700 injured, and hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed.