Yamuna floodwaters swamp Delhi, as river flows at 207.48 metres

New Delhi, Sep 4: The Yamuna River in Delhi continued to swell on Wednesday, with its water level recorded at 207.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 a.m., even as floodwater from the river inundated several low-lying areas of the city.

According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at 207.48 metres. It had stood at 207.47 metres at 5 a.m. and held that mark between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., officials said.

Floodwaters advanced towards the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats. In addition, areas around Vasudev Ghat also went underwater.