The committee that brings children to school

By Ramji Mishra

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: The School Management Committee (SMC) of Tikra Raksohiya primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district has achieved what few government schools in the state can claim: full attendance. Parents and teachers meet every month to track students, question absences, and ensure that no child is left behind.

The results show up clearly in the school’s attendance register. From 85% in 2015, attendance rose to 92% in 2018 and touched 95% even during the Covid years by arranging classes in open spaces once the lockdown lifted, said headmaster Sarnam Verma (40). By 2023-24, it reached 98-99%. For the past three months, the figure has held steady at a rare 100%. Not a single girl has dropped out, he added.

Enrolment has also grown. From 28 students in 2020-21, the school has 40 this year. Twelve passed out of Class 5 in April, leaving 32 currently registered – all with near-perfect attendance.

Much of this progress is credited to the SMC’s vigilance.