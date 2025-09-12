Three women among four illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12: Four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including three females, were detained in Delhi, police said on Friday, adding that their deportation process has been initiated.

The four had been living in the national capital since 2017.

The police acted on secret information received by Head Constable (HC) Sundar Singh, regarding some illegal Bangladeshi female migrants roaming in the Kapashera area.

"The individuals were identified and pointed out by the informer," a Delhi Police statement said.

Acting swiftly on this input, the team approached the suspected individuals, asked for identification documents, and conducted a thorough enquiry. "The individuals failed to produce any valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India through the Bangaon border and Tripura state in 2017, and some came to India through an Indian visa but did not return," said police.

They disclosed that they were seeking housekeeping jobs in Mumbai and Delhi but were unable to secure suitable employment. Consequently, they settled in Delhi near Kapashera.

On the day of their apprehension, they were searching for work. During analysis of their mobile phones and social media accounts, the team contacted their family members and obtained their identity documents (National ID cards) of Bangladesh.