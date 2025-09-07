New Angle in India-U.S. Relation, Trumps says ‘he'll always be friends with modi’; PM Modi Replied He ‘Fully Reciprocate His Sentiment’

President Donald Trump despite expressing his disappointment over India buying so much oil from Russia, said ‘he'll always be friends with modi’, in response to Trump remark PM Modi replied he Fully Reciprocate His Sentiment.
Amid escalating tension between India and U.S. over tariff and Russian oil purchase, Trump said that India and the United States have a ‘special relationship’ and there is nothing to worry about. “We just have moments on occasion”.
He said; I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great Prime Minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,”.
On India buying ‘so much oil’ from Russia President Donald Trump expresses disappointment, he said, “I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50% tariff, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago,”.
On Friday in a social media post President Donald Trump said “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” this post comes days after PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.
He also shared an old photo of Modi with Putin and Xi Jinping in the post.
Replying to a question on how trade talks are going with India and other countries, Donald Trump said, “They are going great. Other countries are doing great. We're doing great with all of them. We're upset with the European Union because of what's happening with not just Google, but with all of our big companies.”
On Saturday replying to President Donald Trump "he'll always be friends” remark Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he “fully reciprocates his sentiments”.
PM Modi wrote on X “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,”.
(NS)
