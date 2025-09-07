New Angle in India-U.S. Relation, Trumps says ‘he'll always be friends with modi’; PM Modi Replied He ‘Fully Reciprocate His Sentiment’

President Donald Trump despite expressing his disappointment over India buying so much oil from Russia, said ‘he'll always be friends with modi’, in response to Trump remark PM Modi replied he Fully Reciprocate His Sentiment.



Amid escalating tension between India and U.S. over tariff and Russian oil purchase, Trump said that India and the United States have a ‘special relationship’ and there is nothing to worry about. “We just have moments on occasion”.



He said; I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great Prime Minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,”.

Trump expresses ‘disappointment’ over India buying ‘so much oil’ from Russia

On India buying ‘so much oil’ from Russia President Donald Trump expresses disappointment, he said, “I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50% tariff, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago,”.

Trump reply on U.S. lost India and Russia to China

On Friday in a social media post President Donald Trump said “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” this post comes days after PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

He also shared an old photo of Modi with Putin and Xi Jinping in the post.