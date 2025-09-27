In Conversation with Vipin Kumar Tripathi, ex-IIT Professor and Anti-Communalism Activist - Part 2

A

When I returned from America in 1983, and joined IIT, then my first thing was that I must liberate my students from prejudice - about working classes, farmers, women, Muslims, and about caste. All kinds of prejudice. Because I thought that, unless your mind is free from prejudice, you will not be able to see the agony, or exploitation, or repression, or oppression of masses. And once you see the oppression with clarity of mind there will be an upsurge in you to register or speak out against that oppression. So, for 5-6 years, I did that, and that was a good interaction that I developed with my students.

Education was a part of my drive against prejudice. And 1989 onwards, when I started working on communalism, I started teaching outside IIT in underprivileged localities. I picked some schools where results were very poor and mainly the students were failing in 10th grade in mathematics. I picked a school in Ambedkar Nagar, Sector 5, in Delhi, and three of us would go on Saturday and teach mathematics to about 240 students.

So that has been my activity, to touch the hearts of students from two points of view: that they should have no pressure of the exam and they should develop a clarity and confidence in the subjects they are weak in, that's one thing; and secondly, I wanted them to develop a feeling of friendship with their colleagues, whether classmates, or people in their neighborhood. Whether they are Muslims, or lower caste, upper caste, girls and boys, etc. So these two things, I wanted to build friendship, and also to remove any pressures.

Then I went to Gujarat in 2002. Afterwards I used to visit every month. My effort was to bring the people in riot-affected villages back from refugee camps to their villages. I would go to the villagers and tell them, "Please create conditions conducive for the return of refugees.” I did that for many months. After 9 months, I realized that in Godhra, from where the violence started, there was night curfew. Even during the daytime Hindu autorickshaw men would not be able to go to the Muslim locality, and vice versa. That was very disheartening.

So I suggested to some of my friends that, “let's hold a mathematics workshop for 1,000 students, 500 Hindu students, and 500 Muslim students. I think through that, they will develop understanding.” Through that workshop, we mobilized 24 teachers, including myself, and 1,000 students. We covered, I think, eight topics in two days of 10th grade.

That year, the high school result was, I think, 27% in Godhra District, and the majority of the students who failed were in mathematics. So mathematics certainly was a tough subject for most. I had developed some techniques to explain mathematics concepts in a simpler way and that was helpful. But towards the end, I gave a talk for an hour on humanism. And those 1,000 students listened with attentivity. And I'm pretty sure, though there was no advertisement in newspapers or media, that 1,000 families of those students got the message. And, so I realized the potential of education - in reaching out to the hearts of the students, and changing their attitude or, removing prejudice from their minds.

And then onwards, I started doing that in many places. That is a major part of my activities, going to colleges and schools, or organizing workshops or gaming lectures. There is a college in Uttar Pradesh in Azamgarh where every year I hold a three day physics workshop for BSc and MSc students. About 250 students participate in that. For 18 years, I have been organizing the Mother Teresa Workshop in mathematics. But when we talk about mathematics for a whole day, at the end for one hour we will discuss social issues and human issues.

So this is how I use education.