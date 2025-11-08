Delhi Fire at Vardaan Palace: Third Blaze in 72 Hours After Rithala and Tikri Kalan Tragedies

A popular banquet hall in Ibrahimpur village of North Delhi, Vardaan Palace saw a massive fire on Saturday morning, 8th November 2025. There have been no casualties as per reports so far, although an investigation is underway. There was a wedding event at the banquet hall the previous night, and officials suspect leftover decorations or electrical faults to have triggered the blaze.

This incident has raised concerns related to fire safety across the city as it marks the third major fire in Delhi in the last 72 hours. Two other massive blazes swept through a slum near Rithala Metro Station and a warehouse in Tikri Kalan.

The Rithala fire broke out on 7th November 2025, where a person lost his life and a child was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. The survivors cited multiple cylinder blasts as the cause of the flames that tore through the narrow lanes. Just a day before, firefighters battled a warehouse fire in Tikri Kalan. The fire spread rapidly through the industrial premises as the warehouse was filled with stacks of plastic goods and packaging material. The cause of the fire was reported to be a short circuit.