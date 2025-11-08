Delhi Fire at Vardaan Palace: Third Blaze in 72 Hours After Rithala and Tikri Kalan Tragedies

Massive fire breaks out at Vardaan Palace banquet hall in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; no casualties reported.
Third major blaze in 72 hours after Rithala and Tikri Kalan fires.
Officials cite negligence and poor fire safety compliance across Delhi.
A popular banquet hall in Ibrahimpur village of North Delhi, Vardaan Palace saw a massive fire on Saturday morning, 8th November 2025. There have been no casualties as per reports so far, although an investigation is underway. There was a wedding event at the banquet hall the previous night, and officials suspect leftover decorations or electrical faults to have triggered the blaze.
This incident has raised concerns related to fire safety across the city as it marks the third major fire in Delhi in the last 72 hours. Two other massive blazes swept through a slum near Rithala Metro Station and a warehouse in Tikri Kalan.
The Rithala fire broke out on 7th November 2025, where a person lost his life and a child was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. The survivors cited multiple cylinder blasts as the cause of the flames that tore through the narrow lanes. Just a day before, firefighters battled a warehouse fire in Tikri Kalan. The fire spread rapidly through the industrial premises as the warehouse was filled with stacks of plastic goods and packaging material. The cause of the fire was reported to be a short circuit.
The workers at the banquet hall saw smoke coming out of a storage area when the fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. in Ibrahimpur. There will be a detailed investigation to confirm the cause of the blaze, which could be due to electrical overload, decorative lighting, or even gas leakage from the previous night’s celebration.
The series of incidents within three days has raised questions regarding safety enforcement in both residential and commercial areas of Delhi. It has been highlighted that places like banquet halls, warehouses, and informal settlements are more vulnerable to disasters, given their outdated wiring, inadequate fire exits, and limited firefighting equipment. Many such venues function without valid fire NOCs, serving as perfect grounds for a fire to start.
The three incidents point towards safety breaches and negligence, emphasizing the need for inspections to ensure that public gathering places follow safety protocols. These incidents also brought back memories of the Anaj Mandi blaze of 2019, which killed over 40 people. [Rh]
