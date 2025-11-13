Centre Officially Declares Red Fort Blast a “Terror Attack”; Security Heightened Across Delhi-NCR

Centre declares Red Fort blast a terror attack after PM Modi’s Cabinet meeting.
NIA takes charge under UAPA, launches nationwide raids and security checks.
Global leaders condemn the attack, praising India’s swift and professional response.
The Union Cabinet officially declared the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort a “heinous terror incident” carried out by “anti-national forces” on 12th November 2025, following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cabinet also observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the attack, vowing to pursue the perpetrators “with full force.”
The evening of 10th November 2025 saw a car blast at a traffic signal near Gate 1 of the Lal Qila (Red Fort) Metro Station in Old Delhi. The blast led to multiple injuries and deaths, as nearby vehicles were left destroyed, as seen in CCTV footage showing the exact moments of the explosion. Initial reports suggested the death toll was in single digits but later rose as more victims succumbed to injuries during treatment. A forensic team reached the site the next morning to collect samples and begin the investigation.
A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act by the Delhi Police within a day of the incident. As a result, the investigation was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), suggesting that the incident was a possible deliberate attack. The agency has since launched multiple raids, tightening security across Delhi and several other states to ensure the safety of citizens.
There have been multiple raids conducted, which have led to several arrests and interrogations following the incident. A possible link between the blast and a wider network is being investigated, as there were seizures of explosive materials and weapons in Faridabad before the explosion. The probe is underway regarding further details related to the blast.
Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site and the hospital where the injured were admitted on the very same day, ensuring “an in-depth probe” into the matter. He conducted high-level meetings on security, discussing the incident with officials. Several countries, including the U.S., Bhutan, France, Sri Lanka, and others, condemned the act and offered cooperation to India in the investigation. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the incident “clearly a terrorist attack,” expressing solidarity with India and praising its measured and professional response during the critical time.
Currently, the Lal Qila Metro Station remains closed for security reasons, and several security personnel have been deployed for additional protection. Bordering states are in coordination, ramping up checkpoints to prevent any such horrific incidents. Another red EcoSport car was also seized from Faridabad, as it showed a possible linkage with the blast.
The exact nature and origin of the explosives are still under investigation. Officials are also working to determine the motive behind the attack and whether it has any broader implications. Security has been further tightened, with new traffic advisories issued as the forensic and intelligence teams continue their investigation. [Rh]
