Centre Officially Declares Red Fort Blast a “Terror Attack”; Security Heightened Across Delhi-NCR

The evening of 10th November 2025 saw a car blast at a traffic signal near Gate 1 of the Lal Qila (Red Fort) Metro Station in Old Delhi. The blast led to multiple injuries and deaths, as nearby vehicles were left destroyed, as seen in CCTV footage showing the exact moments of the explosion. Initial reports suggested the death toll was in single digits but later rose as more victims succumbed to injuries during treatment. A forensic team reached the site the next morning to collect samples and begin the investigation.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act by the Delhi Police within a day of the incident. As a result, the investigation was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), suggesting that the incident was a possible deliberate attack. The agency has since launched multiple raids, tightening security across Delhi and several other states to ensure the safety of citizens.

There have been multiple raids conducted, which have led to several arrests and interrogations following the incident. A possible link between the blast and a wider network is being investigated, as there were seizures of explosive materials and weapons in Faridabad before the explosion. The probe is underway regarding further details related to the blast.