Delhi’s Red Fort Shaken by Car Explosion: 13 Dead, Dozens Injured After Suspicious i10 Car Explosion; Masked Man Seen in CCTV

Delhi’s Red Fort saw a regular Monday evening turn into a chaotic scene as a parked white Hyundai i10 car suddenly exploded at around 7:45 p.m. The blast claimed the lives of 13 people, leaving almost 30 injured. The explosion sent a wave of panic through the area as a deafening sound was followed by smoke and flames from the car. It damaged several vehicles parked nearby, with the impact clearly visible at the scene. The car had been parked for almost three hours in the parking lot, from 3:15 to 6:48 p.m. The blast took place around 7:00 p.m. near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

The injured were immediately rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, while police and security personnel were dispatched to the site. The investigation began quickly, with the forensic department reaching early in the morning of November 11 to collect samples and inspect the blast site. There were also investigations of CCTV footage from the area and surrounding locations. Reports suggest that around 100 CCTV recordings are being reviewed. One such footage shows a man wearing a black mask sitting inside the car minutes before the explosion.

The exact reason for the blast is still under investigation, though officials believe the cause to be an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden inside the vehicle. It is suspected to be a planned act intended to spread fear. Police are now scanning the area and nearby locations for security purposes. Areas across Delhi and bordering states have also tightened security around historical sites, public spaces, and public transport hubs. Officials have confirmed that no prior threats were received regarding any such blasts.

“This is a serious incident,” Delhi Police Commissioner R.K. Mehra said in a late-night briefing. “We are treating it as a high-priority case. Our teams are examining every lead to trace the suspect and understand the motive behind the attack.” The National Security Guard (NSG) and forensic experts continue to examine the remains of the vehicle to determine whether the bomb was triggered remotely or through a timer. A preliminary report is expected within the next two days.