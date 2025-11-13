PM Modi Visits Red Fort Blast Survivors, Orders High-Level Security Review

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12th November 2025, Tuesday evening visited the survivors of the Red Fort car blast at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital, hours after returning from his official visit to Bhutan.

The explosion, which occurred near the iconic Red Fort on November 10, has so far claimed at least 12 lives and left over 20 people injured. The Prime Minister assured full medical support to the victims and pledged that those responsible for the attack “will be brought to justice.”

According to Delhi Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, the blast took place on 10th November, 2025, around 6:52 p.m. near the Red Fort Metro station when a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic signal.

The explosion caused massive damage to nearby vehicles and shattered glass windows of adjoining shops. Initial forensic reports suggest that high-grade explosives, including ammonium nitrate, were used in the attack.

The area, one of Delhi’s most crowded zones, was immediately cordoned off by police and paramilitary forces. The injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital, where several remain in critical condition. Hospital authorities confirmed that many patients suffered severe burn injuries and multiple fractures.

Following the blast, the NIA took over the investigation and registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. Investigators are analysing CCTV footage and have traced the ownership of the car, believed to have been stolen from Gurugram a few days prior to the incident.

Officials have also recovered nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosive material from a warehouse in Haryana, suggesting the possibility of a larger terror conspiracy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting late Monday night. In his statement, he said, “The government will ensure that every person involved in this heinous act is punished.

There will be no leniency toward those who threaten India’s internal security.” Sources said the Home Ministry has directed heightened vigilance across major public places, transport hubs, and national monuments.

The blast’s proximity to the Red Fort, which is a popular and significant 17th-century historical monument and a national symbol where the Prime Minister addresses the nation every Independence Day.

It has raised serious security concerns. Intelligence agencies are working to determine whether the attack was intended as a symbolic strike against the Indian state.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have appealed to citizens to avoid spreading rumours and to report any suspicious activity. Traffic restrictions remain in place around Chandni Chowk and Red Fort as forensic teams continue their examination.

As the investigation progresses, the government has assured the public of complete transparency. The NIA is expected to brief the Home Ministry later this week on the initial findings.

