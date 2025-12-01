Experts Urge Year-Round Pollution Control as Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

"We have to do something very urgently on this now at this stage," he added.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI on Friday stood at 369, extending Delhi’s persistent run of very poor air quality through half the month.

Forecasts from air-quality and weather agencies indicate that conditions are unlikely to undergo any significant improvement over the coming week, as meteorological factors remain largely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

“We talk about pollution when November and December come, and those three months we are very active. We are thinking there is so much in the media, but even in the summer, the air quality is not good. Air quality remains suboptimal as compared to the global standards, even when the weather is fine,” said Dr Saurabh Mittal, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS Delhi.

See Also: Air Pollution Protest: In Pictures

“We need to work on solutions that work throughout the year, not on a short period of time,” Mittal added.

The consistently unhealthy air levels are due to Delhi's geography and man-made factors, said the experts

“The airshed for the Indo-Gangetic plains includes Delhi and has some of the highest pollution levels in the world. One reason is the unique geography of the region, which traps pollution during the winter months when winds slow. But this is exacerbated by many other factors that we have more control over, such as the ever-increasing numbers of vehicles, biomass burning, unlicensed factories, festivals which add to the polluted air, and constant construction,” Gautam Menon, Dean, Research and Professor of Physics and Biology, Ashoka University, told IANS.

Air pollution has both short-term and long-term effects on health. Short-term consequences are coughing, eye irritation, headaches, and asthma attacks, while long-term impacts include severe chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, including COPD and lung cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and nervous system damage, as well as developmental issues in children.

Many studies have reported that pollutants from the environment, such as carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide, are a leading cause of stroke.

“Tiny particulate matter (PM 2.5) enters our bloodstream via the lungs and damages blood vessels, increasing blood pressure,” city-based neurologist Dr. (Prof.) P. N. Renjen told IANS.

The experts recommended wearing masks during peak pollution and avoiding early morning outdoor activities.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: