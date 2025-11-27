Air Pollution Protest Quickly Hijacked by Budding Comrades Outcrying About Maoist Madvi Hidma’s Encounter, Followed by Violence, Police Crackdown, and FIRs; Now the Court Is Left to Decide the Fine Line Between Free Speech and Inciteful Speech

The Delhi pollution protest falls under the fundamental right to assemble, as guaranteed by Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution. However, this right comes with reasonable restrictions—gatherings must remain peaceful, without violence or weapons, in the interest of national sovereignty and public order.

Did the protest for the right to breathe override the right to free speech? The Patiala Court has described the arrest of 22 individuals protesting at India Gate as “warranted custody.”

In the context of the recent Red Fort blast on 10 November 2025, which claimed at least 15 lives, a Patiala Court magistrate stated that the investigating agency’s probe “cannot be curtailed.”

The court cited that the pollution protest had integrated slogans praising Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. Judicial Magistrate of the Patiala court Aridaman Singh Cheema stated that the investigating team has the right to continue with the probe in the wake of the recent terror attack in Delhi on 26 November, 2025.

Judicial magistrate Cheema stated that their rights “cannot be curtailed (at) a recent stage when there are allegations regarding the raising of slogans, which jeopardise the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.”

The allegations against the Delhi protesters of raising maoist slogans and using pepper spray which allegedly injured 10 police officials was termed as a needful action by the Patiala court.

“Considering the seriousness of the allegation, the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, and the requirement of effective investigation, this court finds that police custody is warranted,” Judicial Magistrate Cheema added.