PIL Filed in Supreme Court Seeks Nationwide Public Health Emergency Over Rising Air Pollution

Wellness expert Luke Coutinho moves SC, seeking a public health emergency over India’s severe air pollution.
The plea says 2.2 million Delhi children have lung damage, violating their right to life under Article 21.
The plea says current anti-pollution steps are inadequate; the Supreme Court will hear the case, calling pollution a serious concern.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed, on 6th November, 2025, in the Supreme Court urging the declaration of a nationwide public health emergency in response to worsening air pollution levels across India. The petition, filed by wellness advocate and Fit India Movement ambassador Luke Christopher Coutinho, seeks immediate intervention and stricter enforcement measures to mitigate what it terms a “nationwide public health emergency.” The plea argues that current measures, including mist sprayers and proposals for artificial rain, are symbolic and insufficient to address the gravity of the situation.
The PIL highlights that several regions across the country, particularly in North India, are witnessing hazardous air quality levels. It states that both rural and urban populations are facing serious health risks and it continues to violate citizens’ fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The petitioner has requested the Court to direct central and state authorities to adopt emergency response frameworks, expand solutions beyond temporary measures, and ensure accountability among pollution management agencies.
The Supreme Court has agreed to examine the matter, acknowledging that air pollution remains an urgent environmental and health concern. Over the past weeks, Delhi and surrounding areas have recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the “Severe” category, with values often exceeding 400.
The pollution levels have consistently exceeded the limits prescribed under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), issued by the Central Pollution Control Board under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. At such levels, medical experts warn that prolonged exposure can lead to persistent breathing difficulties, reduced lung function, cardiovascular stress, and long-term health implications.
Delhi has been particularly affected due to a combination of vehicular emissions, industrial activities, construction dust, and seasonal stubble burning in neighboring states. Despite the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and restrictions on certain activities, air quality has continued to fluctuate in unsafe ranges. Health advisories have recommended that citizens, especially children and patients with asthma or bronchial ailments, minimize outdoor exposure.
Earlier, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had remarked in related hearings that air pollution impacts “the lungs of young children,” emphasizing that this is not merely an environmental issue but a threat to life and dignity. Several public figures, including cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Dia Mirza in the past, have also expressed concern on social platforms, urging stronger policy action and public cooperation.
The petitioners argue that piecemeal measures such as installing large outdoor air purifiers, water sprinkling, or cloud seeding proposals provide “symbolic reassurance rather than real solutions.” Instead, the PIL calls for structural interventions including stricter industrial oversight, comprehensive waste management, regulated agricultural burning alternatives, and an accelerated shift toward clean energy.
As the Court prepares to hear the case, the matter underscores the urgency of coordinated environmental action. With air pollution now affecting daily life, productivity, and public health across regions, the upcoming proceedings are likely to shape enforcement priorities and policy responses in the weeks ahead.[Rh/MY/VP]
