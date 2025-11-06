PIL Filed in Supreme Court Seeks Nationwide Public Health Emergency Over Rising Air Pollution

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed, on 6th November, 2025, in the Supreme Court urging the declaration of a nationwide public health emergency in response to worsening air pollution levels across India. The petition, filed by wellness advocate and Fit India Movement ambassador Luke Christopher Coutinho, seeks immediate intervention and stricter enforcement measures to mitigate what it terms a “nationwide public health emergency.” The plea argues that current measures, including mist sprayers and proposals for artificial rain, are symbolic and insufficient to address the gravity of the situation.

The PIL highlights that several regions across the country, particularly in North India, are witnessing hazardous air quality levels. It states that both rural and urban populations are facing serious health risks and it continues to violate citizens’ fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The petitioner has requested the Court to direct central and state authorities to adopt emergency response frameworks, expand solutions beyond temporary measures, and ensure accountability among pollution management agencies.