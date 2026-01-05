The bail pleas have been filed by the prime accused in the North East Delhi riots, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others.

Delhi Riots ‘Larger Conspiracy’ Case Bail Hearing LIVE: Top Court to Announce Verdict on Bail Pleas of Accused, Including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Others

The riots erupted in February 2020 in the aftermath of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)