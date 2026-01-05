Delhi Riots ‘Larger Conspiracy’ Case Bail Hearing LIVE: Top Court to Announce Verdict on Bail Pleas of Accused, Including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Others

The apex court is set to deliver its verdict on the bail pleas of seven prime accused in the 2020 Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case on January 5, 2026. The Supreme Court’s judgment will decide the bail pleas filed by student activist Umar Khalid, scholar Sharjeel Imam, and others accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, bringing a conclusion to the five-year-long legal battle.
According to the cause list published on the official website of the Supreme Court, a Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale will announce the verdict at 10:30 am. The bail pleas have been filed by the prime accused in the North East Delhi riots, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, and Mohd.
On December 10, 2025, the top court reserved its verdict on the special leave petitions (SLPs) challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to deny bail to the accused in the case.
The bail pleas challenged the September 2023 order of the Delhi High Court, which cited the nature and seriousness of the allegations against them. After hearing both sides, the Supreme Court Bench led by Justice Kumar asked the parties to submit any additional documents in support of their arguments by December 18, 2025.
Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi Police, opposed the bail pleas, stating that the Delhi riots—described as one of the most violent communal riots in recent years were not merely ‘spontaneous clashes.
He further claimed that the riots were a ‘well-designed, well-crafted, orchestrated, and pre planned’ attack on the sovereignty of the nation. The SG stated that the accused relied on speeches, WhatsApp chats, and other materials to establish a ‘clear and discernible attempt to divide society along communal lines.’ Mehta also said that the delay in the trial was caused by a lack of cooperation from the accused.
He said, "now, in all cases where it's difficult to defend on facts, the mechanism is to delay the trial and not to go into the merits and say 'give me bail'. This has become a pattern."
Nearly five years after the deadly communal riots in Delhi, legal closure remains distant. The riots erupted in February 2020 in the aftermath of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The violence lasted from February 23 to 29, 2020, involving bloodshed and widespread property destruction, resulting in 53 deaths and leaving more than 700 people injured across several parts of North East Delhi. The seven accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
