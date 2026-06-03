21 Dead, 26 Injured After Massive Blaze at Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (South Delhi) Jitender Kumar confirmed that 21 people have lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. He further said that out of the 47 rescued, 26 people are currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to IANS, SDM Kumar said, "Our search and rescue operation was completed at 12:12 p.m. A total of 47 people were rescued, out of which 21 have died, and 26 are undergoing treatment."

According to the information shared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the hospital has received 13 patients.

It mentioned that three of the patients suffered injuries after falling from a height. They had reportedly jumped to save themselves.

The Trauma Centre further said that 10 of the patients are rescuers, all of whom are Delhi Police personnel.

The hospital also said that three bodies have been shifted to the Burns and Plastic Surgery Department.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

Expressing distress over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Taking to X, Home Minister Amit Shah said: "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow. The injured are being provided with the best medical facilities. I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called the incident "extremely heartbreaking."

In a post on X, he said: "I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I urge all Congress workers to contribute in every possible way to the relief and rescue operations."

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the horrific fire.

"The continuous fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely concerning," he wrote in a post on X.

[VP]