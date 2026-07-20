CJP Protest March Live Updates: Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife, Gitanjali Angmo Reached Jantar Mantar ahead of Protest

DELHI’s Jantar Mantar is all set for the Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest today on July 20, 2026. The Delhi Police have ensured elaborate security arrangements in and around Jantar Mantar. The ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest was called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and Indian education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike since June 28, 2026. He is on hunger strike to lend support to students over alleged irregularities in India's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, and other public examinations.