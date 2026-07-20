Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife, Gitanjali Angmo Reached Jantar Mantar ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's Protest. X

CJP Protest March Live Updates: Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife, Gitanjali Angmo Reached Jantar Mantar ahead of Protest

Delhi's Jantar Mantar is all set for the Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest today on July 20, 2026. Around 8,000 protesters at Jantar Mantar as March to begin shortly. Several metro stations have been closed to ensure safety.