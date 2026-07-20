Sonam Wangchuk's wife reached protest site. CJP'S Abhijeet Dipke says Biggest March in India’s history is about to take place.
Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife, Gitanjali Angmo Reached Jantar Mantar ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's Protest.X

CJP Protest March Live Updates: Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife, Gitanjali Angmo Reached Jantar Mantar ahead of Protest

Delhi's Jantar Mantar is all set for the Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest today on July 20, 2026. Around 8,000 protesters at Jantar Mantar as March to begin shortly. Several metro stations have been closed to ensure safety.

CJP Protest March: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife reached Jantar Mantar

Gitanjali Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, has reached Jantar Mantar, where thousands of protesters including students have already gathered ahead of the planned march to the Parliament.

CJP Parliament March: CJP’s Spokesperson says, ‘Coordination with Police Officials going on’

Ashutosh Ranka, spokesperson of Cockroach Janta Party said that they are coordinating with the Delhi police ahead of the protest march. He requested the protesters to “stay put and maintain peace.”

Cockroach Janta Party's Protest: Around 8,000 Protesters have gathered

The Delhi Police said, around 8,000 protesters have gathered at Jantar Mantar for the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest organized by Cockroach Janta Party’s founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Students are arriving in large groups at Jantar Mantar ahead of the proposed march to Parliament. The students started gathering at Jantar Mantar since morning, raising slogans of “Jai Bhim and “Jai Constitution.”

CJP Parliament March Today: Several Metro Stations closed to ensure safety

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted on X " Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions," for security reasons.

Delhi Police beef up presence around Jantar Mantar

Ahead of Cockroach Janta Party’s call for ‘Sansad Chalo’ on July 20, 2026, the Delhi Police have done several layers of security screening, over 300 police personnel, and barricades to ensure public safety.

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife said he might break his 'fast' today

Several actors, political leaders, and common people thronged the protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The authorities and police were advised to provide security arrangements. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a night-long vigil and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo said that he will end his hunger strike if political leaders assure to raise educational issues in Parliament. 

CJP's Protest March Today at Jantar Mantar

DELHI’s Jantar Mantar is all set for the Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest today on July 20, 2026. The Delhi Police have ensured elaborate security arrangements in and around Jantar Mantar. The ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest was called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and Indian education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike since June 28, 2026. He is on hunger strike to lend support to students over alleged irregularities in India's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, and other public examinations.

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