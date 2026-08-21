'Won't Leave Protest Site Until New FIR Lodged': Congress Leaders Support Rahul Gandhi's Sit-in

Congress leaders, who have been accompanying Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his sit-in outside a Delhi police station on Aug 21, 2026, asserted that the agitation will continue till the police registers a fresh First Information Report (FIR) as sought by a purported pellet-gun victim.

LoP Gandhi, who was later joined by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staging the sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, protesting the alleged refusal of the police to register an FIR on a complaint by a student, Sahil Lochab, who the Congress claimed, suffered pellet-gun injuries during last month's protests demanding education reforms at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said: "His (Lochab's) lawyer has demanded the registration of an FIR. This is not some general FIR but rather a strictly defined one, concerning the illegal manner in which police action took place (against Sahil), where pellet guns were used."

Maintaining that their demand has not been accepted yet, he said: "Discussions must be going on. They must have spoken to the Home Secretary, they must have spoken to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and ultimately, they have to speak to the Home Minister. But so far, nothing has been conveyed to us."

"Rahul ji is absolutely clear: Until an FIR is registered, and a new FIR registration number is given, we will not leave from here," he asserted.

Admitting that a general FIR regarding complaints against the alleged police action during the July 20 Parliament march has been registered, Ramesh specified that the pellet gun victim has sought a new FIR.

"It is completely unacceptable and condemnable that the BJP is viewing the matter through the lens of polarisation."

Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma also took part in the agitation.

"This is a very shameful matter. The democratic right of an ordinary citizen states that if any injustice is done to him, an FIR should be registered. But they are not even registering that as the government is scared," Sharma remarked while speaking to IANS.

"The Leader of the Opposition had to come here... Does any investigation take place without registering an FIR? Why is the government scared about the truth coming out regarding who ordered the use of pellet guns? The Home Minister didn't come to the Parliament and FIRs are also not being registered," he said.

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, who was also present at the site, said: "Our fight will continue till the government reveals the truth regarding who ordered the firing of pellet guns on students."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told reporters in Uttar Pradesh that Rahul Gandhi has gone to "secure the right of a victim".

"The pellet gun was fired on the 20th (of July). Today, it has been over a month, yet no FIR has been filed so far. So, Rahul Gandhi went to file an FIR to seek justice in accordance with the laws of India. Under Indian law—and anywhere in the world—filing an FIR is every victim's absolute right. He went there to secure the right of a victim, and all of us stand with him in this struggle," he said.

Further, he accused the Centre of "shielding the accused".

In Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said: "Rahul Gandhi is making every effort to ensure that those people get justice...The youths who were hit by pellet guns...Everyone has the right to seek justice..."