MCD Launches Demolition Drive Against Unauthorised, Unsafe Buildings Across Delhi

THE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION of Delhi (MCD) has initiated demolition of "dilapidated" buildings in various parts of the national capital, as part of a drive to identify unauthorised and unsafe structures, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on September 9, 2026.

The move comes after a multi-storied building collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan, claiming seven lives. The building adjacent to the collapsed structure was also being demolished on Wednesday.

Talking to IANS, Wahi said: "A special drive has been launched to inspect illegal and unsafe buildings, under which 1118 buildings have been identified that have been housing PG accommodations in Delhi. Among those, 1,080 buildings have been identified as 'safe'. 36 buildings require restoration work. Others are currently being inspected by officials, including engineers."

He added: "Orders have been issued that the officer concerned will be suspended in case of unauthorised five-storey constructions and the building will be sealed."

Meanwhile, South Zone MCD Chairman Dharamveer Singh said: "On the day of the incident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji had directed officials (to take action) during her visit to the site. Five officials were suspended on the next day itself."

"All officials have been instructed to visit the field and submit reports within a week, whether it is a hotel, swimming pool or gym. We have sought details about how old the buildings are, among other details," he told IANS.

He mentioned that Chief Minister Gupta, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, and Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra are monitoring the action being taken in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Further, Dharamveer Singh urged citizens to file complaints with the MCD regarding such dilapidated buildings, "since it is not possible for the department to reach everywhere".

"We will take immediate action on such complaints," he assured.

"The Chief Minister has directed officials to inspect the condition of all buildings in the capital. If they can be repaired, restoration will be carried out accordingly; otherwise, those will be demolished," the MCD official said, adding that strict action will be taken against officials in case of any lapses.

Apart from demolishing the building adjacent to the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan area, the MCD carried out a demolition drive against an unauthorised structure in Param Puri, Uttam Nagar and at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the Laxmi Nagar area, among other parts of the capital.

In Nehru Vihar, several libraries were sealed as part of the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the building collapse, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

Speaking to IANS earlier in the day, locals in Satya Niketan urged strict action against 'Paying Guest Mafias'.

[VP]