After Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Delhi Govt Moves To Set Up Dedicated Disaster Response Force

FOLLOWING THE TRAGIC BUILDING COLLAPSE in south Delhi's Satya Niketan in which seven people lost their lives, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has formally initiated the process of setting up a dedicated State Disaster Emergency Relief Force (SDERF) for the national Capital to strengthen the city's preparedness and response during major emergencies.
Delhi has remained dependent on the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and local police for specialised assistance during major disasters and emergencies.
The proposed state-level force is aimed at reducing response times, improving coordination among agencies and strengthening Delhi's capacity to deal with disasters.
The move assumes particular significance in view of Delhi's vulnerability to earthquakes, as the national Capital falls under high-risk Seismic Zone-IV, as well as the threat of severe flooding and other emergencies requiring immediate and specialised rescue operations.
Essential inputs and recommendations for establishing a modern and state-of-the-art SDERF team were discussed during a meeting between senior Delhi government officials and senior NDRF officers at the Delhi Secretariat.
The government is taking steps to create a trained, capable and rapid-response mechanism that can be deployed within the national Capital during disasters, reducing dependence on external forces for immediate specialised assistance.
The decision comes shortly after the Satya Niketan building collapse, where rescue and relief operations involved coordinated efforts by multiple agencies and underscored the need for a stronger local disaster-response mechanism.
On September 6, a five-storey building operating as a boys' paying guest (PG) facility named 'Hostel Daze' collapsed in the Satya Niketan area, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven people, including five students, and leaving several seriously injured.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to the entire NDRF team on behalf of Delhi's residents for the promptness, dedication and coordination demonstrated by its personnel during the rescue and relief operations following the building collapse.
[KS]
--IANS
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