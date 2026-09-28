A dense protest crowd gathers beneath leafy trees, raising handwritten Hindi and English placards; determined faces convey urgency and solidarity in the women protest of Delhi university
Hundreds of people assembled for a peaceful march held by Miranda College under the banner, ‘Hum Auratein Aazad Hain (We women are free).’Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
Delhi

“Hum Auratein Aazad Hain”: Women’s Solidarity March Organized by DU’s Miranda House - In Pictures

On September 28, 2026, a solidarity march was organized by Miranda House, Delhi University, days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped near Delhi’s Kalkaji area.
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Masked protesters under colorful umbrellas hold signs, including “His audacity, her curfew,” at an outdoor demonstration; the mood is defiant and urgent.
Women questioned during the protest why victims are being curfewed when it is men who have the audacity to commit crimes.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
In the image two woman are shown holding posters with text in one poster written, "My favourite season is the fall of patriarchy"
“My favourite season will be the fall of patriarchy,” read one of the posters held by a female protester during a women solidarity marchPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
A diverse crowd protests beneath trees, holding handmade signs, including a large “My favourite season will be the fall of patriarchy” poster; determined, spirited mood.
Slogans echoed as posters and placards were held high in the sky, with the air filled with anger and a craving for accountability and responsibilityPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
A protest crowd raises signs beneath leafy trees; the central sign reads “Fuck the Patriarchy,” conveying defiance and feminist solidarity.
The main slogan that echoed was that women are waiting to see the fall of patriarchy.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
A dense crowd of mostly young woman protesters holds handwritten signs beneath leafy trees, expressing anger and solidarity at a public demonstration.
Protesters shared their deep-seated fear for their safety, regardless of the time of dayPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
A diverse crowd marches along a leafy city street, raising colorful protest signs beneath a dense canopy; the scene feels spirited and determined.
Female students gathered from all over universities to highlight that the recent case was not the only casePhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
Women gather in the rain beneath umbrellas at a protest; red lettering on one woman’s back reads “Stop policing women’s bodies”
The rising cases of sexual assault in Delhi have fueled protests, with women questioning why victims are blamed and asked to stay at home instead of holding those who commit crimes accountable.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
Women protest in a crowded street, raising signs including “Don’t make India next Afghanistan” in a show of urgency over women’s rights.
The protest, which was open to only women and queer participants, was the latest episode in an outcry demanding women’s safetyPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
A woman wears a pink protest T-shirt reading “My mother didn’t suffer for 9 months to birth a spineless child,” amid a busy street crowd.
Hundreds gathered chanting “AZADI, AZADI (FREEDOM, FREEDOM),” protesting the alleged gang rape near Delhi’s Kalkaji area.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram

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