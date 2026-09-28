“Hum Auratein Aazad Hain”: Women’s Solidarity March Organized by DU’s Miranda House - In Pictures

Women questioned during the protest why victims are being curfewed when it is men who have the audacity to commit crimes.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
“My favourite season will be the fall of patriarchy,” read one of the posters held by a female protester during a women solidarity marchPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
Slogans echoed as posters and placards were held high in the sky, with the air filled with anger and a craving for accountability and responsibilityPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
The main slogan that echoed was that women are waiting to see the fall of patriarchy.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
Protesters shared their deep-seated fear for their safety, regardless of the time of dayPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
Female students gathered from all over universities to highlight that the recent case was not the only casePhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
The rising cases of sexual assault in Delhi have fueled protests, with women questioning why victims are blamed and asked to stay at home instead of holding those who commit crimes accountable.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
The protest, which was open to only women and queer participants, was the latest episode in an outcry demanding women’s safetyPhoto by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram
Hundreds gathered chanting “AZADI, AZADI (FREEDOM, FREEDOM),” protesting the alleged gang rape near Delhi’s Kalkaji area.Photo by Bhawari Uikey/NewsGram