CJP Jantar Mantar Protest Live: Delhi Police Deny Permission for CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10; 57 Metro Stations to Close

A PROTEST is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other student organizations. The protest is against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and demands accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including his resignation. However, Delhi Police have denied permission for the protest.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das submitted an intimation letter to Delhi Police on October 7, 2026, informing them about the planned demonstration and seeking arrangements for law and order and traffic management on the day of the protest. However, Delhi Police denied permission, citing that the request was made at the last minute, whereas, as per the rules, permission must be sought 10 days before the protest.

CJP said that the letter was meant to inform the police about the protest, not to seek permission, as Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site and the police should facilitate peaceful gatherings. The police also alleged that the organization had violated rules during an earlier demonstration and had not complied with their instructions. They further cited concerns about law and order, public safety and traffic management. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been enforced in Delhi, prohibiting unauthorized gatherings and violations of other orders.

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