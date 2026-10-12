A large crowd marches through Delhi street, from Barakhamba road to the Supreme court, waving colorful political party flags, placards and satirical posters of leader; the mood is energetic and protest-like.
Protesters are marching towards the Supreme Court to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, an end to the SIR of electoral rolls, and a halt to police detentions.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
Delhi

In Photos: INDIA Bloc Holds ‘Chalo Dilli’ March From Barakhamba Road to Supreme Court Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Amid the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA Bloc leaders and other student organisations, held the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march.
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A dense crowd of mostly men fills a tree-lined city street in daylight, with emergency vehicles and responders in the background; a busy, orderly scene.
A large crowd of protesters can be seen at the protest site, with some Delhi Police emergency vehicles stationed nearby.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
Men stage a street protest in Barakhamba road area, raising hands beside a Hindi placard as onlookers gather, conveying solidarity and resolve in the protest against Chief Election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Protesters are seen sitting on the ground holding placards, one of which reads, The people of Haryana have come to Delhi.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
Women gather beneath trees at a political rally, raising fists and holding Hindi placards and an Indian National Congress flag; the mood is determined.
Female protesters from the INC were also seen raising slogans, holding placards and waving Congress flags.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
Three men in Chalo Dilli march outdoors beneath Indian flags, holding Hindi satirical newspaper cartoons about politics and elections; their serious expressions convey protest and urgency.
Three male protesters were seen holding the Indian national flag and satirical posters depicting PM Modi stealing votes from a ballot box.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
A dense crowd gathers on a sunny city street beneath palms and billboards, with office buildings in the background; the scene feels busy and energetic.
A large crowd gathered in New Delhi, with many lawyers also joining the protest march led by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA Bloc.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
Leaders including AISA President Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav along with Congress leaders and other opposition leaders siting in a bus headed towards the Supreme court.
The bus carrying INDIA bloc and student leaders has reached Connaught Place. Rahul Gandhi, Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Bannerjee were seen inside the bus leading the march to Supreme Court.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
A large group of protesters of INDIA Bloc and left student organisations fills a tree-lined street, with a dense crowd waving colorful party flags as a man films on his phone; lively, energetic mood.
Protesters from various groups participated in the march, including different wings of the Congress, such as the Mahila Congress and the youth wing.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
Crowds wave Indian National Congress tricolor flags on a tree-lined street as a man stands above them, creating a lively, energetic rally scene.
The “Chalo Dilli” march was organised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and INDIA Bloc leaders to protest against alleged irregularities in the SIR. Protesters were seen carrying Indian National Congress flags.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram
A large outdoor protest march, with a dense crowd waving colorful party flags and a red banner across a patterned platform; the mood is spirited and energetic.
A large crowd of thousands joined the protest, including student organisations, political leaders and their supporters, as well as members of the public demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in the SIR.Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

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