Protesters are marching towards the Supreme Court to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, an end to the SIR of electoral rolls, and a halt to police detentions. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

Delhi Delhi In Photos: INDIA Bloc Holds ‘Chalo Dilli’ March From Barakhamba Road to Supreme Court Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA Bloc leaders and other student organisations, held the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march.











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A large crowd of protesters can be seen at the protest site, with some Delhi Police emergency vehicles stationed nearby. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

Protesters are seen sitting on the ground holding placards, one of which reads, The people of Haryana have come to Delhi. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

Female protesters from the INC were also seen raising slogans, holding placards and waving Congress flags. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

Three male protesters were seen holding the Indian national flag and satirical posters depicting PM Modi stealing votes from a ballot box. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

A large crowd gathered in New Delhi, with many lawyers also joining the protest march led by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA Bloc. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

The bus carrying INDIA bloc and student leaders has reached Connaught Place. Rahul Gandhi, Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Bannerjee were seen inside the bus leading the march to Supreme Court. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

Protesters from various groups participated in the march, including different wings of the Congress, such as the Mahila Congress and the youth wing. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram

The “Chalo Dilli” march was organised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and INDIA Bloc leaders to protest against alleged irregularities in the SIR. Protesters were seen carrying Indian National Congress flags. Agniva Ray/ NewsGram