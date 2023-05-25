PM Modi takes swipe at Oppn for boycotting Parliament inauguration

The Prime Minister also asserted that when the bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Japan's Hiroshima, India was able to spread the message of Bapu.



"I gave a Bodhi tree sapling to the Japanese Prime Minister during his visit to India. And he told me that he planted that sapling in Hiroshima where the disaster happened to give the message of peace," he said.



The Prime Minister also took a jibe at the opposition parties for opposing his decision to export Covid vaccines at the peak of the pandemic, and said, "In the times of crisis, they asked why Modi was giving vaccines to the world. Remember, it is the land of Buddha, it's the land of (Mahatma) Gandhi. We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion. We move further like this only," Modi said.



He also said that whatever time he could avail during his three-day trip to Australia, he utilised it in the best possible way for the good of the nation, for taking the best possible decisions for the nation.



Modi said that during his foreign trips he discusses the might of Indians.



"During my visits, this is your effort, this is your tradition which I tell the world. I only go to the world and sing songs of your might. During meeting the great men of the world, I talk about the potential of India and discuss the talent of the young generation of India."