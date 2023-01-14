Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says G7 should take a strong stand against Russia's Ukraine Invasion

WASHINGTON — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a summit with President Joe Biden on Friday, Kishida made no mention of a comment by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who accused the Japanese leader on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.