Tejaswi Yadav slams PM Modi on Parliament Inauguration ceremony

"As the move by the Central government is unconstitutional, we have decided to boycott the first session of Parliament," he added.



Also speaking to reporters, JD(U) Neeraj Kumar: "You (Modi) have a culture of insulting our elders. What is the relevance of making a new Parliament House? It is nothing but frivolous.



"During the pandemic, you gave a small amount to the Covid victims. (Bihar) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is giving reservation of 2 per cent for the third generation of freedom fighters but you are not doing it. There is no provision to give pension to Agniveer jawans.

"Inflation, price rise, unemployment in the country are at their all time highs. Above all this, you have made a new Parliament House which indicates that you have no respect for our ancestors.