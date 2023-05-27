Nitin Gadkari urges people to switch to electric vehicles

While distributing e-rickshaws in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that he will not use petrol or diesel vehicles and urged people to do the same because electric and biofuel technology is both more affordable and climate-friendly.
The minister of road transport for the union claimed he does not wish to drive a petrol or diesel automobile and that his cars in Nagpur and Delhi are both biofuel-equipped. He claims that because to security concerns, authorities won't let him drive such vehicles, but he also said he will start avoiding fuel cars.
I'm not allowed to utilise non-bullet cars by the police.
I have biofuel and electric automobiles in Nagur and Delhi, but these (Police) folks won't let me use them because of safety concerns. But from now on, I'll just use evs," he remarked.
He also urged people to use electric scooters because they are practical from an economic standpoint and environmentally friendly.
"Those who ride scooters for 20 to 25 kilometres use EVs. Currently, a litre of petrol costs Rs 120, but an electric car just costs Rs 10, according to Gadkari.
It is important to note that the government is attempting to promote the use of alternative and green fuels. The government advised automakers to include flexible-fuel engines in automobiles earlier in 2021. March of last year
Gadkari unveiled the Toyota Mirai, India's first advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on hydrogen, and claimed it was the nation's first-of-its-kind endeavour to provide a supportive environment for such vehicles.