Nitin Gadkari urges people to switch to electric vehicles

While distributing e-rickshaws in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that he will not use petrol or diesel vehicles and urged people to do the same because electric and biofuel technology is both more affordable and climate-friendly.

The minister of road transport for the union claimed he does not wish to drive a petrol or diesel automobile and that his cars in Nagpur and Delhi are both biofuel-equipped. He claims that because to security concerns, authorities won't let him drive such vehicles, but he also said he will start avoiding fuel cars.

I'm not allowed to utilise non-bullet cars by the police.

I have biofuel and electric automobiles in Nagur and Delhi, but these (Police) folks won't let me use them because of safety concerns. But from now on, I'll just use evs," he remarked.