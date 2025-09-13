Ramdev’s Right Hand Balakrishna Wins Massive Tender of Uttarakhand Government, Media Investigation Points to Favouritism and “Collusion”

Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, holds a massive 94% stake in the company and had a net worth of $2.9 billion as of 12 September 2025, according to Forbes.

The investigation pointed out that Balkrishna owned more than 99% of the shares in two bidders—Prakriti Organics India Pvt. Ltd. and Bharuwa Agri Science Pvt. Ltd. The winner of the prestigious adventure tourism project tender, awarded in July 2023, was Rajas Aerosports and Adventures Pvt. Ltd.

At the initial stages of the bidding process, Balkrishna held a 25.01% stake in the company. However, after officials awarded the deal to the third bidder, his shares in the company rose to a whopping 69.43%. The suspicion of collusion grew even stronger when the first two bidders owned by Balkrishna, who lost the tender, bought around 17% of Rajas Aerosports and Adventures Pvt. Ltd. in October 2023.

Further questions about the fairness of the bidding competition arose when other companies owned by Balkrishna started buying shares of Rajas Aerosports and Adventures Pvt. Ltd. Companies such as Bharuwa Solutions, Fit India Organic, Bharuwa Agro Solution, and Patanjali Revolution bought 33.2% of the shares.

See Also: 2G Scam Case: How a Corruption Scandal Toppled the UPA in 2014 but Was Dismissed by Courts for “Lack of Evidence”

The tender rules state that companies participating in the bidding process must not engage in any form of collusion. In the case of the Uttarakhand tourism project, all three companies that bid for the tender had one commanding shareholder. This raises the question of whether the bidding process was free of corruption or not.

If the UTDB determines that participants engaged in any “corrupt or fraudulent activities” during the process, the contract will be immediately cancelled. Although the Tourism Board of Uttarakhand has dismissed all allegations and called the link misleading and false, questions remain.

Deputy Director of the adventure tourism wing, Amit Lohani, stated that it is not “unusual” for multiple companies in the bidding process to have one common shareholder. “The tender was open, and anyone could participate. It is not unusual for some to hold shares in other companies,” said Lohani in his statement.

Additional CEO of the Tourism Development Board, Ashvini Pundir, also countered the narrative of collusion. Pundir emphasized that the three companies that bid for the tender are legal and independent entities. “We do not go on witch hunts of companies and their backgrounds.

We simply award the tender to the highest bidder,” added Pundir. Critics, however, have raised questions about transparency and fairness in acquiring a government tender through legitimate means.

The interconnected links among the parties involved in the adventure tourism project bidding continue to raise concerns. A spokesperson for Rajas Aerosports commented and dismissed all collusion allegations, stating that passive ownership and collusion should not be compared.

They further added, “It is factually incorrect and misleading to equate passive shareholding by an investor with collusion.”

Balkrishna’s association with the Aerosports company began in 2018, but his involvement with the firm solidified after the tourism tender. The fact that all the firms competing for the project were backed by one major figure raises serious questions.

Was the competition fair? Why were no other companies involved in the process? And even if they were, would they have stood a chance in a competition where the winner seemed predetermined?

These persisting questions fuel the discourse on the lack of transparency and speculations of collusion. [Rh/VS]

Also Read: