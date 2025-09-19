Delhi to get new Drainage Master Plan

New Delhi, Sep 19: A new Drainage Master Plan for Delhi will be unveiled on Friday as part of activities planned during the fortnight long ‘Seva Pakhwada’ being observed by the Rekha Gupta government to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, an official said.

The Master Plan will be launched by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal at an event to be presided over by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, two days after PM Modi’s birthday on September 17.

The Master Plan promises to offer solutions for upgradation of the city’s drainage system to handle rainwater and reduce collection of rainwater in low-lying areas and roads.

Earlier, the Delhi government and the opposition AAP were engaged in a verbal duel over rainwater drainage during monsoon.

While officials claimed that the drainage system, due to its age, struggled to handle precipitation above 50 mm in a day, the AAP accused the government of doing little to mitigate waterlogging.

The government claimed that every instance of water collection cannot be described as waterlogging. "When the rainwater drains away in a few minutes, it cannot be called waterlogging. Waterlogging refers to instances where water does not drain away for 4-5 hours," said a statement.