Chennai unveils Rs 14,000-crore water storage expansion plan

Chennai, Sep 16: With projections indicating that Chennai’s drinking water storage demand will more than triple by 2050, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has rolled out a Rs14,000-crore plan to restore lakes and tanks, build new reservoirs, and expand recharge structures.

A feasibility report of the Chennai Corporation estimates that the city’s requirement will rise to 38.73 tmc from the current 11 tmc. Out of 1,165 suggested projects, the WRD has approved 704 essential works to be executed within the next decade.

The projects span 12 basins, including Chennai and Palar, with a major focus on reviving around 1,150 tanks in suburban areas. These include a chain of 350 tanks, such as Thenneri, Sriperumbudur, Thirunindravur, Manimangalam, and Pillaipakkam, which act as catchments for Chembarambakkam; and another 64 tanks along the OMR stretch, such as Narayanapuram, Thalambur, Semmenchery, and Nanmangalam.

Restoring them as mini catchments is expected to boost storage capacity and make surrounding neighbourhoods less dependent on the city’s reservoirs.