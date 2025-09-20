Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli dairy, targets former CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was the chief guest, accompanied by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood. MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MLA Sandeep Sehrawat, DM M. Chaitanya, SDM, ADM, and other senior officials also attended the event.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a sharp dig at the former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. She stated that work on the plant began in 2018 but was never completed under the previous administration.

“After the BJP government came to power, it was swiftly completed in 2025 and handed over to the public. When people asked Kejriwal about the delay, he would blame Modi for not allowing it. But the truth is, they lacked the intent to work,” she said.

Gupta emphasised the environmental benefits of the project and said, "This plant will not only help in cleaning drains and reducing pollution in the Yamuna but also generate green energy and revenue. Delhi produces nearly 1,500 metric tonnes of cow dung daily, and one plant is not enough. The city will need many more such units in the future."

The plant processes 200 tonnes of waste daily and will also produce fertilisers for farmers. The initiative is highly beneficial for the environment and marks a significant step towards a cleaner and greener Delhi.

(IANS/NS)

