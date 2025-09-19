No Food, Only Oil: Karnataka’s “Oil Kumar” Claims 33 Years of Living on Engine Oil and Tea

A man from Karnataka claims to have survived for over three decades by drinking motor oil daily
Kumar credits his survival to Lord Ayyappa’s blessings.
Health experts strongly caution that engine oil is highly poisonous
A man from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district has gone viral for his bizarre eating habits. Known locally as “Oil Kumar,” he reportedly claims to have survived for more than three decades by drinking engine oil instead of eating regular food. According to social media posts, his daily routine includes consuming seven to eight litres of waste motor oil, along with cups of tea.
The unusual story gained attention after a video surfaced on Instagram, shared by the page @avalakki_pavalakki. The clip shows Kumar refusing rice and chapatis offered by bystanders and instead drinking black motor oil straight from a bottle. The caption to the post stated that for the last 33 years, Oil Kumar has lived without food, relying only on engine oil and tea to sustain himself.
What makes the claim even more shocking is that Kumar has allegedly never been hospitalized and has not suffered any serious illness, despite his unusual diet. He himself attributes his survival to his faith in Lord Ayyappa, saying it is only through divine blessings that he has been able to live this way for so long.
However, health experts strongly warn against glorifying such practices. Engine oil is highly toxic and can cause severe harm if consumed. According to Poison Control, swallowing motor oil can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties, and even coma. If inhaled into the lungs, it can result in chemical burns, aspiration pneumonia, or respiratory failure. Long-term effects include organ damage to the liver, kidneys, and nervous system due to toxins and heavy metals. Used engine oil also contains carcinogenic compounds, increasing the risk of cancer.
Medical professionals emphasize that no human body can safely survive on engine oil, and any ingestion of it requires immediate medical attention. They caution that such viral claims should not be taken at face value, as they may encourage life-threatening behaviour in others.
Public reaction to the video has been mixed. While some social media users expressed amazement, others mocked the act or condemned it. One user wrote “RIP Science.. Science shock Ayyappa rock,” while another criticized Kumar for promoting a dangerous activity.
Although the story of “Oil Kumar” has captured public imagination, doctors underline that this is not a miracle but a serious health hazard. They stress that scientific evidence shows engine oil is poisonous and cannot replace food or water, regardless of faith or belief. [Rh/VP]
