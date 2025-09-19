No Food, Only Oil: Karnataka’s “Oil Kumar” Claims 33 Years of Living on Engine Oil and Tea

A man from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district has gone viral for his bizarre eating habits. Known locally as “Oil Kumar,” he reportedly claims to have survived for more than three decades by drinking engine oil instead of eating regular food. According to social media posts, his daily routine includes consuming seven to eight litres of waste motor oil, along with cups of tea.

The unusual story gained attention after a video surfaced on Instagram, shared by the page @avalakki_pavalakki. The clip shows Kumar refusing rice and chapatis offered by bystanders and instead drinking black motor oil straight from a bottle. The caption to the post stated that for the last 33 years, Oil Kumar has lived without food, relying only on engine oil and tea to sustain himself.

What makes the claim even more shocking is that Kumar has allegedly never been hospitalized and has not suffered any serious illness, despite his unusual diet. He himself attributes his survival to his faith in Lord Ayyappa, saying it is only through divine blessings that he has been able to live this way for so long.